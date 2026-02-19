(KPEL News) - Officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office have arrested a woman from Vinton for allegedly setting a fire at a church while two children were inside the dwelling.

What's Known about the Alleged Church Arson

According to officials with the Louisiana State Fire Marshal's Office, there were three people inside Christian Life Church in the 1800 block of West Street when the suspect is accused of setting a fire. Two of the three people inside were kids.

Three Peope Inside of the Church Were Able to Escape without Injury

Officials say all three of the people inside the church were able to escape the building without injury.

Who Was Arrested for Arson at a Vinton Church?

The Vinton Fire Department asked the Office of the State Fire Marshal to begin an investigation into the church fire. Deputies determined the fire was set intentionally.

As the investigation unfolded, officials from the State Fire Marshal's Office arrested 25-year-old Kim Benniefiel of Vinton on the following charges:

Aggravated Arson

Cruelty to Juveniles

Simple Arson of a Religious Building

Investigators say they are continuing to look into this case.

