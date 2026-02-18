LAFAYETTE, La. (KPEL News) — If you’re observing Lent and trying to figure out what’s on the menu, you might be overlooking a Louisiana staple—alligator.

That’s right. According to the Archdiocese of New Orleans, alligator is permissible to eat on Fridays in Lent, so you don’t have to feel guilty about indulging in a fried gator po’boy or a rich alligator sauce piquante while observing the season.

Why Is Alligator Allowed During Lent?

The Catholic Church’s rules on abstinence from meat during Lent primarily apply to land animals—such as chickens, cows, sheep, and pigs. However, fish, amphibians, reptiles, and shellfish are considered permissible under the guidelines set by the United States Conference of Catholic Bishops (USCCB).

In a 2010 letter, Archbishop Gregory Aymond of New Orleans responded to a parishioner’s inquiry and confirmed that alligators fall into the “seafood” category for Lenten purposes.

"Yes, the alligator is considered in the fish family," Aymond wrote, adding that the creature is “a magnificent creature that is important to the state of Louisiana.”

Since alligators are cold-blooded reptiles, they are exempt from the traditional Lenten meat restriction. That means your favorite gator dishes—from fried bites to alligator sausage—are officially on the menu.

A Louisiana Tradition That Aligns With Lent

For many in South Louisiana, alligators are already a regular part of the local diet. Whether it’s served grilled, blackened, or in a gumbo, it’s a staple of Cajun and Creole cooking that has been passed down for generations.

Now, with the Catholic Church’s confirmation that it’s acceptable during Lent, Louisiana Catholics can continue embracing their culinary heritage without breaking religious obligations.

What Other Non-Traditional Meats Are Allowed?

Since other cold-blooded animals also qualify under Church rules, that means turtle, snake, and even frog legs are also permissible on Lenten Fridays. And while alligator is a Louisiana favorite, many of these other dishes are already a big part of the state’s cuisine as well.

Lenten Dining, Louisiana Style

Lent doesn’t mean you have to stick to basic fish sandwiches or the usual shrimp specials—especially in a state where seafood options are abundant. Whether you’re at your favorite local restaurant or cooking at home, alligator is now an officially Church-approved way to enjoy Lenten Fridays without sacrificing flavor.

So, if you’re looking for something a little different this Lent, consider giving alligator a spot at the table—because in Louisiana, even religious traditions come with a little local flavor.