These Are the 7 Most Alligator Infested States

Lafayette, Louisiana (KPEL-FM) - When most people think of alligators, Louisiana and Florida immediately come to mind, and for good reason.

Both states are home to millions of gators.

But what might surprise you is that alligators live in several other states across the South, not just the Bayou State or the Sunshine State.

Fatal Alligator Attacks Set New Record In Florida Joe Raedle loading...

The Two Types of Alligators in the U.S.

In America, you’ll primarily find the American alligator, the species we’re all familiar with in swamps, bayous, and lakes.

The much rarer Chinese alligator exists too, but it’s almost never found outside of zoos or conservation centers in the United States.

READ MORE: Louisiana's 7 Deadliest Animals

Where Do Alligators Live?

Alligators thrive in freshwater habitats such as swamps, marshes, rivers, and lakes. Their range stretches across the southeastern U.S., from Texas to the Carolinas.

Are Alligators Dangerous?

Despite their fearsome reputation, most gators are shy and avoid people. Still, encounters can happen, and on rare occasions, attacks do occur.

Fatal Alligator Attacks Set New Record In Florida Photo by Joe Raedle/Getty Images loading...

Why Alligators Matter

Beyond their role as a top predator, alligators are essential to wetland ecosystems. They keep prey populations in check and even create habitats that benefit other species.

Economically, gators are also valuable: controlled hunting and products like meat, hides, and leather contribute millions of dollars to southern states.

READ MORE: Alligator Crawls Out of Storm Drain as Kids are Getting Off Bus

States With the Biggest Alligator Populations

So, which states have the most gators? Louisiana leads the way, followed closely by Florida.

The folks over at a-z-animals.com have put together a list of "Most Alligator Infested States" and here's how it shakes out.

10. Oklahoma - Alligator population estimated to be between 100-200 alligators.

9. North Carolina - Alligator population estimated to be approximately 1,000 alligators.

8. Arkansas - Alligator population estimated to be approximately between 2,000-3,000 alligators.

7. Mississippi - The alligator population is estimated to be approximately between 32,000-38,000.

6. Alabama - Alabama's alligator population is estimated to be 70,000.

5. South Carolina - Alligator population is estimated to be 100,000.

4. Georgia - Georgia has an alligator population of around 200,000-250,000 alligators.

3. Texas - Texas has an estimated alligator population of roughly 400,000-500,000 alligators.

2. Florida - Florida boasts an incredible alligator population of 1.3 million.

1. Louisiana - Louisiana is home to over 2 million wild alligators across the state, with an additional 1 million located on farms.