(KPEL-FM) - If you've lived in Louisiana for any length of time, you know we've got a few alligators. But some of our natives can get a little too friendly with those spiny, archaic-looking creatures.

The Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) wants us all to heed some of their advice when being around these sometimes-dangerous animals.

A New Alligator Initiative Launched to Educate the Public

LDWF, in collaboration with ten other Southeastern states, has launched GatorWise.org to educate the public on safely coexisting with alligators.

Alligators are native to the wetlands of the southeastern United States, making them critical to the health and balance of these ecosystems.

Tips to Coexisting With Alligators

LDWF Alligator Program Manager Jep Linscombe has some tips for us that live around alligators, and the first suggestion is to be aware.

“The concept is to tell people, listen, you live in Louisiana, and even though you’ve never seen an alligator in that bayou or that body of water, there may be an alligator in it," Linscombe said.

Linscombe says the website offers several practical tips on how to safely coexist with alligators.

A few key tips from the site include:

Assume alligators are present near any water body

Never feed or harass alligators

Don't toss food or fish scraps in the water

Be responsible for people and pets

Stay alert anytime you're near water

An alligator in Lake Charles, La.

Is It Illegal to Feed Alligators in Louisiana?

“Unfortunately, it’s not illegal to feed alligators in this state. Although it is illegal in most range states. It’s not illegal in Louisiana, but it is extremely irresponsible to feed alligators," elaborates Linscombe.

How Rare is an Alligator Attack in Louisiana?

While alligator attacks are rare in Louisiana (since the 1970s, there have only been fewer than 25 attacks), three to four thousand nuisance complaints are filed each year.

According to Linscombe, that results in somewhere between 1500 to 2000 animals being either harvested or relocated.

This latest alligator initiative from LDWF aims to foster realistic perceptions about alligators and provide guidance to minimize human-alligator encounters.

Learn more about some of the common-sense ways to coexist with alligators at GatorWise.org.