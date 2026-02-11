NEW ORLEANS, La. (KPEL News) — A biology teacher at one of New Orleans’ most prestigious all-girls Catholic schools faces criminal charges after a student’s mother found explicit communications between her daughter and the teacher.

New Orleans police arrested Teddi Page, 29, on Thursday morning and charged her with prohibited sexual conduct between an educator and a student. The Academy of the Sacred Heart fired Page and walked her off campus after the student’s mother brought texts, photos, and videos to school administrators.

How the Relationship Was Discovered

The mother noticed changes in her daughter’s behavior over recent months. During a family vacation, the teen locked herself away to video call with Page. The mother checked an old phone still logged into her daughter’s social media accounts and found explicit communications between Page and the student.

The content included text conversations, nude photographs, and videos of the two women kissing. The mother took the evidence to Sacred Heart’s principal, who called the New Orleans Police Department.

Timeline of the Relationship

Multiple reports say the relationship started during Page’s first weeks at Sacred Heart. Page started teaching biology at the Upper School in August. During classroom introductions that month, the student—then 17 years old—told investigators she felt a “spark” between herself and Page.

The two started having what police called “personal and intimate” conversations for about two months. In November, when the student had turned 18, sexual contact happened. Police say the encounters took place at Page’s Metairie apartment and inside the student’s vehicle.

What Louisiana Law Says About Educator-Student Relationships

The charge against Page is a misdemeanor under Louisiana Revised Statute 14:81.4. Louisiana law makes it illegal for educators to have sexual relationships with students aged 17 to 20 when there’s an age difference of more than four years—even if the student can legally consent to sex.

The law says a student’s consent “shall not be a defense” to any violation. It applies to any educator working at the school where the student is enrolled, whether or not the educator teaches that student.

Violations carry up to $1,000 in fines and up to one year in jail.

School’s Response and Safety Protocols

Sacred Heart officials say they acted right away after learning of the allegations. In a statement to parents, Head of School Gretchen Zibilich Kane said the school “took the matter very seriously and immediately followed our safety protocols.”

Page’s employment was terminated, she was walked off campus, and administrators called NOPD.

The school ran thorough background checks and got references before hiring Page. Kane said those checks “revealed no issues” and showed no signs of problematic behavior in Page’s past. Sacred Heart faculty, staff, and students get training on keeping appropriate boundaries and reporting safety concerns to administration.

The school is offering counseling resources to students who may be upset about the situation, and supporting the student and her family who came forward.

Court Proceedings and Bond

Page appeared before Magistrate Judge Juana Lombard in Orleans Parish Criminal District Court on Friday morning. The judge set the bond at $15,000. Prosecutors asked for a restraining order against Page, but the magistrate denied that request, noting the student is 18 years old. The judge did issue a stay-away order for the victim’s mother.

A relative of Page posted on social media claiming the situation has been “completely misrepresented” and that Page “does not deserve to be portrayed as a pedophile or sex offender.” The relative claimed Page inappropriately socialized with an 18-year-old student but denied sexual contact happened.

Page’s attorney hasn’t responded to requests for comment. She was released from custody on Friday after posting bond.

