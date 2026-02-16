(Lafayette, LA) - Lafayette firefighters were called out to a home on River Road after a report came in that there was a fire at a home.

What Is Known About a Lafayette House Fire

At around 6:00 p.m. Sunday night, firefighters were called out to 234 River Road after a fire was reported at that location, according to officials at the Lafayette Fire Department.

The woman who lives in the home called for help after a sofa in her living room caught fire.

As firefighters arrived at the scene, they found that the sofa was on fire and the home was filled with smoke.

Thankfully, firefighters were able to quickly put out the sofa fire, and the home had both moderate fire and smoke damage.

A Popping Noise Led to the Discovery of a Fire in a Lafayette Home

Lafayette Fire Department investigator Alton Trahan says two of the woman's sons heard a popping noise from the downstairs area of the home. When they went to look around, they saw there was smoke in their living rooms.

No One Was Injured in a Lafayette House Fire

The sons told their mother about the smoke as she was coming home from work, and they both were able to get out of the home. No one was injured due to the fire.

What caused the fire to start is still under investigation.

