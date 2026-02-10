LAKE CHARLES, La. (KPEL News) — A Lake Charles man is behind bars after allegedly firing at police officers responding to a weapons complaint, then barricading himself inside his home with his elderly mother for several hours Sunday evening.

According to the Lake Charles Police Department, officers were dispatched to the 1800 block of North Tallowood Drive at approximately 6:39 PM on Sunday, February 8th, after receiving reports of someone firing a weapon outside.

Get our free mobile app

When officers arrived at the scene, they encountered 55-year-old Lance Lane Chiasson exiting his residence armed with a weapon. Chiasson immediately began firing at four Lake Charles Police officers, forcing them to take cover.

What Happened During the Shooting

Chiasson then retreated back into his residence and continued shooting at officers from inside the home. Fortunately, no officers or civilians were injured during the exchange of gunfire, though vehicles parked across the street from Chiasson’s residence were struck by bullets.

During the incident, officers learned that Chiasson’s elderly mother was inside the residence with him, transforming the situation into a potential hostage scenario.

How SWAT and Negotiators Resolved the Standoff

The Lake Charles Police Department’s SWAT team and hostage negotiators were immediately contacted about the developing situation. After several hours of negotiations with Chiasson, the SWAT team successfully arrested him without further incident.

According to Lake Charles Police Department Public Information Officer Brad Puckett, “Hostage negotiators did an outstanding job and brought peaceful resolution to a volatile situation.”

Charges and Bond Information for Lake Charles Residents

Lance Lane Chiasson now faces the following charges:

Four counts of attempted first degree murder

Aggravated criminal damage to property

Illegal use of dangerous instrumentalities

Judge Fazzio set Chiasson’s bond at $550,000.

The Lake Charles Police Department is asking anyone with information about this incident to contact them at 337-491-1311 or submit an anonymous tip through the Lake Charles Police Department App.

SEE ALSO: