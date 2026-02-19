A 27-year-old Lake Charles woman is facing federal charges after prosecutors say she made threats against Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents in a social media video.

According to federal officials, Alex Taylor Fontenot was indicted on February 4, 2026, on one count of threats in interstate commerce. The charge stems from an Instagram video that was later obtained by investigators and reviewed by federal authorities.

If convicted, Fontenot could face up to five years in federal prison along with three years of supervised release.

Video Allegedly Threatened ICE Agents Entering Home

Prosecutors say the investigation began after the video surfaced online, in which Fontenot allegedly warned ICE agents not to come to her home and stated that anyone who did would not leave alive.

Officials say the statements prompted an FBI investigation due to the nature of the alleged threats toward federal law enforcement.

Screenshots from the video’s caption reportedly included several politically charged hashtags, which were also reviewed as part of the investigation.

Case Connected To Broader Federal Enforcement Efforts

Fontenot’s arrest was among several recent prosecutions involving threats and assaults against federal law enforcement officers and public officials highlighted by U.S. Attorney Zachary A. Keller.

Federal prosecutors say the case is being handled by Assistant U.S. Attorney John W. Nickel with assistance from Legal Assistant Dru Casebonne. The investigation remains ongoing.

According to KPLC, the indictment follows a separate family tragedy referenced in the video involving the October shooting death of Fontenot’s mother. Her father was arrested in connection with that incident after allegedly killing his wife before attempting to take his own life.