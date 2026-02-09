(KPEL News) - Officials with the Sheriff's Office in Acadia Parish say an ongoing investigation has led to the arrest of a man who has been accused of sexually abusing family members when they were minors.

According to a release from the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office, victims came forward to tell them that there was sexual misconduct by a family member.

Who Was Arrested in Acadia Parish on Child Sexual Abuse Charges?

When the victims were children, they said they were hurt by a family member. Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested 55-year-old Timothy Wayne Landry of Lake Arthur.

Sheriff K.P. says there was probable cause to arrest Landry on the following charges:

Three counts of First-Degree Rape



Eight counts of Aggravated Crimes Against Nature



Eight counts of Molestation of a Juvenile

Landry was booked on the charges last week.

What the Sexual Abuse Charges Against Timothy Landry Mean Under Louisiana Law

First-Degree Rape in Louisiana is defined in Louisiana law, RS 14:42, and reads in part with the following information:

Whoever commits the crime of first degree rape shall be punished by life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Aggravated Crimes Against Nature in Louisiana is defined in the Louisiana law, RS 14:89.1, which reads in part as follows:

...shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not less than three nor more than fifteen years, such prison sentence to be without benefit of suspension of sentence, probation or parole.

Molestation of a Juvenile in Louisiana is defined in the Louisiana law, RS 14:81.2, which reads in part as follows:

Whoever commits the crime of molestation of a juvenile, when the victim is thirteen years of age or older but has not yet attained the age of seventeen, shall be fined not more than five thousand dollars, or imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not less than five nor more than ten years, or both.

We will update the story as further details become available.

