(Lafayette, LA) - A document released by the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals shows the U.S. Department of Agriculture has cited UL Lafayette after 19 monkeys died.

What the USDA Citation Says about UL Research Center

The report, on the PETA website, states the monkeys were left out in below-freezing temperatures for days at the New Iberia Research Center.

UL Lafayette’s Official Response to the Death of Monkeys

UL Lafayette responded by saying they activated their extreme-weather plan, according to KADN. The response did not elaborate on what happened with the plan during the historic blizzard in January 2025 and why the monkeys died. They did say they are strengthening program protocols for the extreme-weather plan, oversight, and the facilities.

This latest situation comes on the heels of a January situation involving the UL New Iberia Research Center. The lab was cited by the USDA on January 15, 2026, regarding an allegation that it transported monkeys to Reno, Nevada, without the appropriate health information.

According to the report, the incidents of death with the monkey occurred between January 21 and January 23 when temperatures were 8 degrees and 2 degrees, respectively.

In the citation, it reads in part as follows:

When climatic conditions present a threat to an animal’s health or well-being, appropriate measures must be taken to alleviate the impact of those conditions. An animal may never be subjected to any combination of temperature, humidity, and time that is detrimental to the animal’s health or well-being, taking into consideration such factors as the animal’s age, species, breed, overall health status, and acclimation.