(Lafayette, Louisiana) - Some terrible news from here in Lafayette, a baby died Friday in a fire that broke out at an apartment complex.

According to KLFY News 10, the fire occurred at the Victory Village Apartments in Lafayette.

Allton Trahan said that when firefighters received the call on Friday afternoon, they were told that there may be occupants inside the burning apartment. As soon as firefighters arrived, they began extinguishing the blaze while searching for anyone still inside the apartment.

Sadly, firefighters did find a baby in the apartment where the fire broke out and transported the baby to a nearby hospital.

KLFY reports that Trahan said they were informed that the baby did not survive the fire.

The cause of the fire is under investigation, and the Lafayette Fire Department hopes to get answers for the family and for those who responded to this fatal fire.

Our thoughts are with the family of this baby, who did not survive the blaze in Lafayette.

