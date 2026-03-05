(KPEL News) - It's one thing to share a story about a business that has had a piece of equipment stolen, but this case is about $100,000 worth of industrial items stolen from a business in the western portion of Acadia Parish.

Who did it and whether it was more than one person are just two areas of investigation that law enforcement officials in Acadia Parish are hoping to get answers to through tips to the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program.

Now, the photos of these pieces of equipment may not look like much, but remember: these losses amount to tens of thousands of dollars. Any business or person can barely take a loss of one piece of equipment, but it's even more accentuated when several items are stolen, and the dollar amount is massive.

What investigators know at this point is that the equipment thefts occurred in the 1800 block of Riverside Road in Western Acadia Parish.

The items were stolen between February 13 and February 19. The items that were stolen include the following

Multiple Transfer Pumps (blue)

A Large Water Pump

Wiring from Multiple Electrical Panels

Wiring from Multiple Utility Poles

Often, investigators say, one small piece of information can be the key to unraveling the scheme. If you have information about what happened, you are urged to call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Tip Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

When you share information through the Acadia Crime Stoppers Program, you remain anonymous, and you could earn a cash reward if your information leads to an arrest in the case.

Another way to anonymously help the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the people who have lost their equipment is to download and use the P3 app from any mobile device.