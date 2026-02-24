(KPEL News) - Two women have been arrested in Acadia Parish, and while the two cases are not related to one another, they do deal with similar issues, and that's giving illegal drugs to children, according to the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office.

Women Accused of Giving Which Drugs to Their Children

In a press release from Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson's Office, one of the mothers has been accused of giving her three children Methamphetamines and Cocaine.

The other mother is accused of giving her child marijuana and Methamphetamines.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office and the Louisiana Department of Children and Family Services are continuing their investigations, and each woman has been arrested for giving drugs to minor children.

Charges Two Louisiana Women Are Facing for Allegedly Giving Their Kids Drugs

Brooke Labauve Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

Gibson's office says that 36-year-old Brooke Labouve of Jennings has been charged with the following:

One count of Cruelty to a Juvenile

Monesha Mouton Acadia Sheriff's Office loading...

Gibson's office reports that 32-year-old Monesha Mouton of Crowley has been charged with the following:

Three counts of Cruelty to a Juvenile

Both Mouton and Labouve were booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

What Is Cruelty to Juveniles Based on Louisiana Law?

According to Findlaw.com, the Louisiana Statute reads as follows:

A. Cruelty to juveniles Is Defined as Follows: (1) The intentional or criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen whereby unjustifiable pain or suffering is caused to said child. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense; or (2) The intentional or criminally negligent exposure by anyone seventeen years of age or older of any child under the age of seventeen to a clandestine laboratory operation as defined by R.S. 40:983 in a situation where it is foreseeable that the child may be physically harmed. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense. (3) The intentional or criminally negligent allowing of any child under the age of seventeen years by any person over the age of seventeen years to be present during the manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing or attempted manufacturing, distribution, or purchasing of a controlled dangerous substance in violation of the Uniform Controlled Dangerous Substances Law. Lack of knowledge of the child's age shall not be a defense.

B. The providing of treatment by a parent or tutor in accordance with the tenets of a well-recognized religious method of healing, in lieu of medical treatment, shall not for that reason alone be considered to be criminally negligent mistreatment or neglect of a child. The provisions of this Subsection shall be an affirmative defense to a prosecution under this Section. Nothing herein shall be construed to limit the provisions of R.S. 40:1299.36.1.

C. The trial judge shall have the authority to issue any necessary orders to protect the safety of the child during the pendency of the criminal action and beyond its conclusion.

D. (1) Whoever commits the crime of cruelty to juveniles shall be fined not more than one thousand dollars or imprisoned with or without hard labor for not more than ten years, or both. (2) Notwithstanding the provisions of Paragraph (1) of this Subsection, whoever commits the crime of cruelty to juveniles as defined in Paragraph (A)(1) of this Section when the victim is eight years old or younger shall be imprisoned at hard labor for not more than twenty years.

