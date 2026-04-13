(KPEL News) - A tragedy unfolded on a roadway in North Louisiana on Saturday when a 10-year-old girl and a 31-year-old woman were killed when a UTV overturned during a crash.

According to the Public Affairs Section of the Louisiana State Police, the little girl was driving the UTV down a roadway when it left the road and overturned.

What We Know About the Deadly Louisiana UTV Crash

The preliminary investigation into the crash has been completed, and officials are still working to determine what caused the little girl to go off the roadway.

According to Trooper Eddie Thomas with Louisiana State Police Troop G, the 10-year-old little girl who was driving has been identified as Bella Cassell, and the crash also claimed the life of 31-year-old Callie Durbin. Both victims are from Benton.

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Another person in the UTV was severely injured after all of them were thrown from the vehicle. Thomas says this crash happened at around 8:15 p.m.

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Trooper Thomas says the little girl was not restrained, and she was severely injured. The child died later at a hospital. Durbin was not wearing a seat belt and was fatally injured at the scene of the crash.

Another Child Injured in Fatal UTV Crash in North Louisiana

A child passenger who was sitting in the front of the UTV was not buckled up, either, and this child received moderate injuries. The child was taken to a hospital for treatment.

Impairment is not suspected to be a factor in this crash, but officials say toxicology samples were taken for analysis at a lab.

UTV Safety Reminders from Louisiana State Police

Louisiana State Police officials want the public to know they should avoid taking out UTVs on public roadways.

Officials remind anyone riding in a UTV to wear a DOT-approved helmet.

Louisiana State Police officials remind anyone in a UTV to wear a seat belt.

The investigation into the crash continues.