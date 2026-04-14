(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz's Office continues to investigate the shooting death of a school employee that happened last week.

Major Mark Leblanc, Public Information Officer, says five spent shell casings were found in the yard near the front door to the home. He says they are still conducting interviews and investigating, but there is no clear motive in the case.

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Beloved Port Barre Elementary Janitor Found Dead by Family

While on the scene, KATC spoke to the victim's brother, who told them he figured something wasn't right because his brother would bring him a cup of coffee each morning. Arthur Durio lived next to his brother.

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz says the victim, 65-year-old Henry Durio, was found by family members at his Pile Road home in the town of Washington. He was a janitor at Port Barre Elementary.

Port Barre Elementary Mourns Beloved Janitor Following Shooting Death

Officials at Port Barre Elementary say Durio was a beloved member of their staff.

Those at the school knew something wasn't right because Durio did not show up. Assistant Principal Ashley Hargroder said,

Mr. Henry was always quick to smile, quick to joke, or help with anything.

The St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office continues investigating all of the circumstances around the crime. At the time the shooting was discovered on Thursday, April 9, the man's truck was not at the home.

READ MORE: ST. LANDRY PARISH SHERIFF'S OFFICE ASKS FOR THE PUBLIC'S HELP IN FINDING A TRUCK STOLEN FROM THE HOME OF A HOMICIDE VICTIM

Key Details About the Missing Truck

Guidroz says they are working to recover the stolen vehicle. It's a 2009 Chevrolet Silverado with the Louisiana license plate Z9446646.

At the time of the shooting, Arthur Durio told KLFY

I looked down by the TV there’s about a 2-gallon bucket of blood by the TV and I just started crying and I hurried back to tell my cousin…I couldn’t believe it I mean we just talked last night.

The investigation into the shooting death and the missing vehicle continues.