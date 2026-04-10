Youngsville Police Arrest Man for Carnal Knowlege of a Juvenile, Other Arrests
(Youngsville, LA) - The Youngsville Police Department took a man into custody this week on a charge of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.
According to the department, a 36-year-old man named Edis Guevara Carrvajal was taken into custody this week on charges of Carnal Knowledge and several traffic-related offenses.
On the Youngsville Police Department's Facebook page, the first line of the post is the following:
The Youngsville Police Department is committed to keeping every child in our community safe, and we mean it.
Carrvajal was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.
Homeland Security is also involved in investigations with Carrvajal because of his immigration status.
Carrvajal's cases remain under investigation.
Another person was arrested this week.
- Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile
- Child Sexual Abuse Material
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
Bergeron was arrested on Thursday, April 9, and he was booked into the LPCC.
- Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor
- Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material
Youngsville Police Chief J.P. Broussard says more arrests are expected.
25 True Crime Locations: What Do They Look Like Today?
This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.
You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.
Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.
To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.