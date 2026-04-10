(Youngsville, LA) - The Youngsville Police Department took a man into custody this week on a charge of Carnal Knowledge of a Juvenile.

According to the department, a 36-year-old man named Edis Guevara Carrvajal was taken into custody this week on charges of Carnal Knowledge and several traffic-related offenses.

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On the Youngsville Police Department's Facebook page, the first line of the post is the following:

The Youngsville Police Department is committed to keeping every child in our community safe, and we mean it.

Carrvajal was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center.

Homeland Security is also involved in investigations with Carrvajal because of his immigration status.

Carrvajal's cases remain under investigation.

Another person was arrested this week.

Drake Bergeron Youngsville Police Department loading...

The Youngsville Police Department arrested 28-year-old Drake Lawrence Bergeron of Lafayette on the following charges:

Indecent Behavior with a Juvenile

Child Sexual Abuse Material

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Bergeron was arrested on Thursday, April 9, and he was booked into the LPCC.

A third arrest happened this week.

Shawn Copeland Youngsville Police Department loading...

Shawn Copeland was arrested on the following charges:

Computer-Aided Solicitation of a Minor

Possession of Child Sexual Abuse Material

Youngsville Police Chief J.P. Broussard says more arrests are expected.

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