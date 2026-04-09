(Lafayette, LA) - The Lafayette Police Department has announced that members of the Narcotics Unit, along with other officers, raided a facility at the end of March, and they ended up seizing a sizable amount of marijuana.

Lafayette Police Launch Targeted Narcotics Raid

Members of the Lafayette Street Team and the Narcotics Unit entered a location in the 2000 block of West Pinook Drive, which they characterized as a targeted raid.

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168 Pounds of Marijuana Seized in Lafayette Raid

When raiding the facility at this address, agents seized 168 pounds of marijuana, and they arrested two individuals.

Two Oklahoma Men Taken Into Custody After Lafayette Drug Bust

While they were on the scene, officers took two men from Oklahoma into custody. They say the two men have been identified as 48-year-old Jeffery Weston of Marlow, Oklahoma, and 38-year-old Billy Shi of Oklahoma City.

After the two men were taken into custody, both were transported to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center, where they were booked on charges related to the raid on the building.

According to the Lafayette Police Department, the 168 pounds of marijuana have a street value of $ 1,522,440.

No other details about the targeted narcotics operation have been released.

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