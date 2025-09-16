A middle school teacher in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday (Sep. 16) after deputies said drugs were discovered during a random search at Westdale Middle School. According to WBRZ, 47-year-old Virginia Somers was found with cocaine inside her wallet after a K-9 alerted deputies during a routine lockdown drug sweep.

Cocaine, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia Seized

Authorities said the substance tested positive for cocaine, and Somers reportedly told officials the drugs had been given to her at an LSU football tailgate over the weekend. A further search of her vehicle uncovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including pipes inside her glove compartment.

Somers, who has been teaching for more than a decade and most recently served as a Math Intervention teacher for 6th and 7th graders, was booked on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.

School District Responds

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed the arrest in a statement, noting that the incident is being handled in accordance with district policies. The district also emphasized its commitment to providing a safe and drug-free environment for students and staff.

Somers remains in custody as the investigation continues. View the latest update on WBRZ.