Louisiana Teacher Arrested After Drugs Found in Random School Search

Louisiana Teacher Arrested After Drugs Found in Random School Search

WBRSO

A middle school teacher in Baton Rouge was arrested Tuesday (Sep. 16) after deputies said drugs were discovered during a random search at Westdale Middle School. According to WBRZ, 47-year-old Virginia Somers was found with cocaine inside her wallet after a K-9 alerted deputies during a routine lockdown drug sweep.

Cocaine, Marijuana, and Paraphernalia Seized

Authorities said the substance tested positive for cocaine, and Somers reportedly told officials the drugs had been given to her at an LSU football tailgate over the weekend. A further search of her vehicle uncovered marijuana and drug paraphernalia, including pipes inside her glove compartment.

Somers, who has been teaching for more than a decade and most recently served as a Math Intervention teacher for 6th and 7th graders, was booked on charges of possession of cocaine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia, and violation of controlled dangerous substances in a school zone.

School District Responds

The East Baton Rouge Parish School System confirmed the arrest in a statement, noting that the incident is being handled in accordance with district policies. The district also emphasized its commitment to providing a safe and drug-free environment for students and staff.

News Talk 96.5 KPEL logo
Get our free mobile app

Somers remains in custody as the investigation continues. View the latest update on WBRZ.

LOOK: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving

To find out more about how has the price of gas changed throughout the years, Stacker ran the numbers on the cost of a gallon of gasoline for each of the last 84 years. Using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics (released in April 2020), we analyzed the average price for a gallon of unleaded regular gasoline from 1976 to 2020 along with the Consumer Price Index (CPI) for unleaded regular gasoline from 1937 to 1976, including the absolute and inflation-adjusted prices for each year.

Read on to explore the cost of gas over time and rediscover just how much a gallon was when you first started driving.

Gallery Credit: Sophia Crisafulli

Categories: louisiana news

More From News Talk 96.5 KPEL