(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with the Louisiana Department of Insurance have announced another round of grants will be available to help fortify roofs, and the program opens Monday, June 1.

It's called the Louisiana Fortify Program, and it was developed to help people throughout Louisiana have a better shot at a better roof.

The following Acadiana parish households can apply:

Acadia

Iberia

Lafayette

St. Martin

St. Mary

Vermilion

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For this round of the program, the state will give out 3,000 grants, and once again, who gets the grant depends on a lottery system.

All of the awards will be in the amount of $10,000. You have until Friday, June 19, to register for the program.

To figure out whether or not you qualify for the program, you can visit the Louisiana Department of Insurance website to find out the information.

READ MORE: FORTIFY LOUISIANA PROGRAM OPENS PROGRAM

Some of the criteria in order to qualify include the following:

The home must be a residence with a homestead exemption that is not a condominium or mobile home.

The home must be in good repair unless damaged by a hurricane, non-hurricane wind, or hail.

The home must have a wind insurance policy.

If in a designated “Special Flood Hazard Area,” the home must have a flood insurance policy.

Be sure to carefully review all of the details of the process and the information you will need in order to prove your qualifications for the program.

Insurance Commissioner Tim Temple says,

By lowering overall losses, we can reduce insurance and reinsurance costs, draw more insurers into the market, motivate existing companies to write additional policies, and lower insurance premiums. That is exactly what the Louisiana Fortify Homes Program is designed to do.

If you have registered before but have not received a grant, you must reapply for the program.

Also, if you live in a condominium, mobile home, or a recently built home, you are not eligible.