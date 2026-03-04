CARENCRO, La. (KPEL News) — A Florida man with active federal warrants is behind bars after a multi-agency operation in unincorporated Carencro turned up explosive materials and five firearms inside his camper Tuesday.

Orlando Burleigh, 55, had been on the radar of the U.S. Marshals Service and the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives. Both agencies were hunting him on warrants tied to a Florida case involving discharging a firearm into a building and manufacturing and possessing explosive devices.

How Agents Tracked Down Burleigh and What They Found

Federal investigators located Burleigh in the 300 block of Hibou Road in unincorporated Carencro, where he’d been staying in a camper. After his arrest, the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office SWAT Team was called in to clear the camper. Deputies obtained a search warrant and sent a drone inside before anyone entered.

The drone spotted materials consistent with the construction of explosive devices.

Louisiana State Police Explosive Ordnance Disposal technicians responded and rendered the explosive materials safe. Once the scene was clear, SWAT operators went in and found five firearms.

What Burleigh Is Charged With

According to the Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, Burleigh was booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on his existing federal warrants, plus five counts of Possession of a Firearm by a Person Convicted of Certain Felonies.

The investigation is ongoing. No further details are available at this time.

