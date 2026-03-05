(KPEL News) - Lafayette firefighters were busy on the Northeast Evangline Thruway on Wednesday night after a call came in about a room that was on fire at a motel. The fire was spreading.

Fire Breaks Out at Lafayette Motel

The fire was occurring in one of the buildings that is on the property.

According to fire investigators and a public information officer with the Lafayette Fire Department, Alton Trahan, they responded around 9:00 p.m. Multiple calls were coming in about this fire.

Get our free mobile app

One of the buildings at Express Inn at 1314 Northeast Evangeline Thruway had a fire that they were working to contain. The fire was located on the second floor, and officials say it was unoccupied.

READ MORE: FLORIDA MAN ARRESTED IN CARENCRO AFTER BOMB SQUAD FINDS EXPLOSIVE DEVICES IN HIS CAMPER

Flames Found on Second Floor

That building, even though it is unoccupied, still has furniture in the rooms. The firefighters were able to contain the fire and prevent it from spreading into other rooms.

The fire is said have started on a bed in one of the rooms, according to Trahan. The rooms impacted did have heavy fire damage.

The motel has 40 rooms. Three rooms were severely damaged by the fire. No one was in the rooms when the fire broke out, according to the hotel's management, and they added that the section of the hotel has not been used in quite a long time.

The cause of the fire, according to Trahan, is still under investigation.