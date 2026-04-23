(KPEL News) - A Carencro man was arrested by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office after allegations surfaced that he had harmed juveniles.

St. Landry Officials Open Investigation after Juvenile Complaints About Inappropriate Contact

According to St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, the allegations are "reprehensible." Guidroz says his office began investigating after allegations were made that children receiving treatment had been harmed by this man.

Charges Carencro Man Faces Concering Child Sex Abuse

Officials have arrested 26-year-old Donald Andrew Auzenne II on the following charges:

Three counts of Indecent Behavior with Juveniles

Three counts of Sexual Battery

While the facility the juveniles were at has not been given, officials do say Auzenne ceased working there in September 2025.

St. Landry Sheriff Says Investigation Was Lengthy into Child Sex Abuse Allegations

Guidroz says it was a very lengthy investigation, with the center offering its help, and that they received tremendous support from "Hearts of Hope," an Acadiana facility aimed at helping those who have been victims of sexual trauma. Guidroz said,

Together, they pieced together what is believed to be the various alleged acts and their respective timeframes.

Detectives with the Juvenile Division of the St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office obtained an arrest warrant, and Auzenne was booked into the St. Landry Parish Jail.

Auzenne has been released on bond.

Guidroz added,

This alleged act is reprehensible; it involves young people struggling with their own difficulties, yet being preyed upon by someone responsible for their care and safety. Justice shall be served.