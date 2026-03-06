(KPEL News) - The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has made an arrest for Second-Degree murder after an investigation began on February 26 in the northern part of the parish, according to officials.

Man Found Shot Inside Acadia Parish Home

Sheriff K.P. Gibson says a man was shot inside his home, and when the autopsy was conducted, he says there was a bullet pulled from the man's head.

Investigators Identify Savannah James as Suspect

Gibson says their investigation has been underway, and during this period, they developed 32-year-old Savannah James of Maxie as a suspect in the man's death. Investigator believe James fatally shot the victim and also stole his car.

Suspect Arrested at Home Without Incident

James was located at her home and was arrested without incident.

She was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail on the following charges

Second-Degree Murder

Theft of a Motor Vehicle

Violation of Probation

Gibson says that because James violated her probation, she will not have a chance at bond.

Louisiana Second-Degree Murder Law Explained

The Louisiana statute that defines second-degree murder and the penalties is RS 14:30.1.

If convicted of second-degree murder, James would be sentenced to the following:

Whoever commits the crime of second degree murder shall be punished by life imprisonment at hard labor without benefit of parole, probation, or suspension of sentence.

Possible Penalties for Motor Vehicle Theft

The state statute for theft of a motor vehicle is RS 14:67.26. If convicted of theft of a motor vehicle, James could be sentenced to the following:

(2) Whoever commits the crime of theft of a motor vehicle when the misappropriation or taking amounts to a value of five thousand dollars or more, but less than a value of twenty-five thousand dollars, shall be imprisoned, with or without hard labor, for not more than ten years, or may be fined not more than ten thousand dollars, or both.

The investigation into this case is ongoing.