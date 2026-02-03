(KPEL News) -The Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested a DeRidder man after the man was accused of raping a one-year-old child.

According to a KPLC report, Beauregard Parish Sheriff Mark Herford says the investigation into all the details of the case is ongoing. Chance Cole is the person who is accused of perpetrating the crime on this child, and he was already jailed for other offenses.

Louisiana Officials Arrest Two People for Allegedly Severly Harming a 1-Year-Old Child

Officials with the Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office arrested Cole and his girlfriend after the two of them flagged down a deputy asking for help for the child who was having medical issues. This was on January 17, and the next day, Cole and his girlfriend, the mother of the child, Kristen Lane, were both arrested.

Kristen Lane was charged with Second-Degree Cruelty to a Juvenile.

Kristen Lane Photo courtesy of Beauregard Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Louisiana Officials Alleged a Man Raped a 1-Year-Old Child

The child was immediately taken to the hospital, and her injuries included trauma to her chest and stomach, a fractured skull, and alleged sexual abuse, according to Sheriff Herford. Cole and Lane were booked into jail on Sunday, January 18.

Louisiana Child Receiving Care after Abuse

Herford did tell KPLC that since the child was taken to a Baton Rouge hospital, she is doing much better. He told the news station,

I’m extremely upset about how this baby was treated. You know, I’ve seen other young children abused, even killed. But this is one of the worst sexual assaults that I’ve ever been involved with.

The investigation is ongoing at this time.