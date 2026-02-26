Major Street Light Upgrades Coming To Nearly 30 Lafayette Intersections
Drivers may begin seeing construction crews performing underground work at several major intersections throughout Lafayette Parish as part of a new traffic signal replacement project administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.
The nearly $5.7 million project aims to modernize aging traffic signal infrastructure at close to 30 intersections across the parish. Crews are currently installing underground wiring and pouring new concrete foundations that will support upgraded signal poles in high traffic areas.
New Equipment Will Improve Visibility And Safety
Once installation progresses, motorists can expect to see black powder coated steel mast arm poles, upgraded signal heads, and high visibility yellow backplates designed to improve signal clarity in both bright daylight and low visibility weather conditions.
New flashing yellow arrows will also be installed at select intersections. These signals allow drivers to turn left when safe while yielding to oncoming traffic, helping improve traffic flow and reduce confusion that often leads to crashes.
Officials say the new systems are also built to perform better during high wind events while reducing long term maintenance needs thanks to updated wiring and equipment.
Upgrades Spread Across Lafayette’s Busiest Corridors
The improvements will impact intersections across nearly every corner of Lafayette Parish, including major corridors along Johnston Street, Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Moss Street, Bertrand Drive, Louisiana Avenue, and Youngsville Highway.
Construction is already underway at several locations, with completion of the full project anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.
Full List Of Intersections Included In The Project
The $5.7 million signal modernization project will include upgrades at the following intersections across Lafayette Parish:
- Johnston St and Brentwood Blvd
- Johnston St and Arnould Blvd
- Louisiana Ave and Carmel Dr
- Johnston St and Ridge Rd
- Moss St and Willow St
- Johnston St and Lana Dr
- Louisiana Ave and E. Simcoe St
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Robley Dr
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dillard Dr
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Tucker Dr
- Carmel Dr and E. Pinhook Rd
- E. University Ave and General Mouton Ave
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and W. Willow St
- Bertrand Dr and Banks Ave
- Bertrand Dr and Devalcourt St
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dover Blvd
- Johnston St and Westmark Blvd
- Bertrand Dr and Dulles Ln and Billeaud Ln
- Youngsville Hwy and W. Pinhook Rd
- Moss St and Pont Des Mouton Rd
- Moss St and E. Alexander St
- Johnston St and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy
- Bertrand Dr and Eraste Landry Rd
- Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Cameron St
- Johnston St and Camille St and Foreman Dr and Woodvale Ave
- N. University Ave and W. Pont Des Mouton Rd and Lebesque Rd
- Gloria Switch Rd and Moss St
- I-49 Frontage Rd and Gloria Switch Rd
Motorists are encouraged to remain alert while traveling through active work zones as installation continues.
See the Must-Drive Roads in Every State
Gallery Credit: Sarah Jones