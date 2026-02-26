Drivers may begin seeing construction crews performing underground work at several major intersections throughout Lafayette Parish as part of a new traffic signal replacement project administered by the Louisiana Department of Transportation and Development.

The nearly $5.7 million project aims to modernize aging traffic signal infrastructure at close to 30 intersections across the parish. Crews are currently installing underground wiring and pouring new concrete foundations that will support upgraded signal poles in high traffic areas.

New Equipment Will Improve Visibility And Safety

Once installation progresses, motorists can expect to see black powder coated steel mast arm poles, upgraded signal heads, and high visibility yellow backplates designed to improve signal clarity in both bright daylight and low visibility weather conditions.

New flashing yellow arrows will also be installed at select intersections. These signals allow drivers to turn left when safe while yielding to oncoming traffic, helping improve traffic flow and reduce confusion that often leads to crashes.

LCG LCG loading...

Officials say the new systems are also built to perform better during high wind events while reducing long term maintenance needs thanks to updated wiring and equipment.

Get our free mobile app

Upgrades Spread Across Lafayette’s Busiest Corridors

The improvements will impact intersections across nearly every corner of Lafayette Parish, including major corridors along Johnston Street, Ambassador Caffery Parkway, Moss Street, Bertrand Drive, Louisiana Avenue, and Youngsville Highway.

LCG LCG loading...

Construction is already underway at several locations, with completion of the full project anticipated in the first quarter of 2027.

Full List Of Intersections Included In The Project

The $5.7 million signal modernization project will include upgrades at the following intersections across Lafayette Parish:

Johnston St and Brentwood Blvd

Johnston St and Arnould Blvd

Louisiana Ave and Carmel Dr

Johnston St and Ridge Rd

Moss St and Willow St

Johnston St and Lana Dr

Louisiana Ave and E. Simcoe St

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Robley Dr

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dillard Dr

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Tucker Dr

Carmel Dr and E. Pinhook Rd

E. University Ave and General Mouton Ave

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and W. Willow St

Bertrand Dr and Banks Ave

Bertrand Dr and Devalcourt St

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Dover Blvd

Johnston St and Westmark Blvd

Bertrand Dr and Dulles Ln and Billeaud Ln

Youngsville Hwy and W. Pinhook Rd

Moss St and Pont Des Mouton Rd

Moss St and E. Alexander St

Johnston St and Ambassador Caffery Pkwy

Bertrand Dr and Eraste Landry Rd

Ambassador Caffery Pkwy and Cameron St

Johnston St and Camille St and Foreman Dr and Woodvale Ave

N. University Ave and W. Pont Des Mouton Rd and Lebesque Rd

Gloria Switch Rd and Moss St

I-49 Frontage Rd and Gloria Switch Rd

Motorists are encouraged to remain alert while traveling through active work zones as installation continues.

LCG LCG loading...