(KPEL News) - Officials with the Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office have arrested a man following a shooting Monday night.

One Person Shot to Death in Lafayette Parish

Sheriff's deputies were called out to the 100 block of Loranger Drive on Monday night after a report was made about a shooting.

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When deputies went into the home after arriving at around 10:30, they discovered the body of 43-year-old Christopher Conners.

One Person Arrested in the Death of a Lafayette Parish Man

As detectives started their investigation, they determined that a 35-year-old man was a suspect. They arrested 35-year-old Blake Girouard, who was found at a nearby home.

He was arrested on a charge of 2nd Degree Murder. The man was taken to the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center and booked into the facility on the murder charges.

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Officials have not given any information surrounding the circumstances of the shooting.

Sheriff's officials say no other details are being released at this time.

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