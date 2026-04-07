Authorities in Crowley are investigating a shooting that left a 2-year-old child hospitalized after being struck in the head while asleep in a vehicle Monday night.

According to police, the shooting happened just before 11 p.m. in the 1500 block of North Avenue I. Investigators say a red Kia occupied by three people was targeted, with multiple rounds fired into the vehicle.

Inside the car were two adult women and the toddler, who was secured in a car seat at the time of the shooting.

Multiple Rounds Fired Into Vehicle

Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert said approximately 17 rounds were fired from a 9mm handgun into the vehicle. Despite the number of shots, the two women inside the car were not injured.

The child, however, was struck in the head while sleeping.

Emergency responders quickly transported the toddler to a nearby hospital before the child was airlifted for further treatment. As of now, officials have not released an update on the child’s condition.

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Investigation Ongoing As Community Reacts

Police have not announced any suspects or a possible motive, and the investigation remains active.

Chief Hebert expressed the department’s heartbreak over the incident and asked the community to keep the child in their thoughts and prayers.

Authorities are urging anyone with information to come forward. Tips can be submitted directly to the Crowley Police Department at 337-783-1234 or anonymously through Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS.