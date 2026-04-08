(Lafayette, LA) - The Lafayette Fire Department was called out to fight a fire in the 400 block of Failla Road on Tuesday afternoon that impacted three apartments and five people who live there.

Lafayette Fire Department spokesman and investigator Alton Trahan says firefighters called to the scene began to battle the blaze that a woman says started in her bedroom.

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As they battled the fire, it moved into the attic of the four-plex apartment building, and with three of the four apartments occupied, all were able to safely get out, and no injuries were reported.

What Caused the Lafayette Apartment Fire

Trahan says the fire has been ruled accidental, and investigators believe it likely began with a candle.

How Common Are Candle-Related Fires?

Thanksfully this fire didn't cause any injuries or fatalities. FEMA's research shows that candles start an average of 23,600 residential fires each year. They show that, on average, 1,525 injuries and 165 fatalities happen each year due to fires being started by candles.

READ MORE: LOUISIANA MAN ARRESTED AFTER ALLEGEDLY SETTING A FIRE IN AN APARTMENT

Research shows that 55% of residential candle fires are caused by a candle being too close to combustible materials.

Lafayette Firefighters Contain Apartment Blaze in 15 Minutes

Firefighters quickly contained the apartment fire, bringing it under control in just 15 minutes. The apartment where the fire started was severely damaged by the flames.

Due to the fire in the duplex's attic, the attic spaces of the other apartments were affected, and electricity to the apartment had to be disconnected. Five people were displaced by the candle fire.