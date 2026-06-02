(KPEL News) - St. Landry Parish officials say a 17-year-old and a 21-year-old have outstanding warrants in both Louisiana and Texas.

St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bob Guidroz says both of these two wanted people are known for leaving the jurisdiction when they have outstanding warrants, but he says they believe both are back in the area.

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Javon Jean St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Charges for Opelousas Teen

Sheriff Guidroz says 17-year-old Javon Jean of Opelousas is wanted for the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Deadly Weapon (Warrant from Texas)

Probation Violation (Warrant from Louisiana)

READ MORE: VILLE PLATTE MAN ARRESTED FOR TRADING A CHAINSAW FOR DRUGS

Braylyain Keion Frank St. Landry Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Charges for 21-Year-Old Suspect

The Sheriff says the other man, 21-year-old Braylyain Keion Frank of Opelousas, is wanted on the following charges:

Injuring a Juvenile/Elderly/Disabled Person with Serious Bodily Injury (Warrant from Texas)

Failure to Appear in Court (Warrant from Louisiana)

Sheriff Bobby Guidroz Says the Need Tips about Two Wanted Men

Sheriff Guidroz says,

These suspects are believed to be armed and dangerous. We ask the public not to approach them but to notify law enforcement immediately.

Anyone can give information by calling the St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers TIPS Line at 337-948-6516. Or by downloading and using the P3 app on any mobile device.

You could earn reward money if your information leads to an arrest in this case.