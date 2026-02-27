(Lafayette, LA) - Officials with Lafayette Consolidated Government announced they will be starting a major renovation project for Comeaux Recreation Center as part of their ongoing plan to modernize facilities used by the public.

Comeaux Recreation Center in Lafayette Is Getting Upgrades

According to government officials, the building will undergo work on the inside and outside of the facility. While the work is underway, some activities normally held at the Comeaux Recreation Center will be moved to Girard Park.

Replacing Old Fixtures and Sidewalk Upgrades Are Just Some of the Changes Coming to the Comeaux Rec Center

The project will have a budget of $750,000 and will include a variety of initiatives to refurbish the facility. The following are some of the repairs and refurbishments that will be done:

Replace aging light fixtures

Repair damaged sidewalks

Replace aging ceilings

Repair and reseal exterior walls

Refresh landscaping features

Repaint interior spaces

Renovations are expected to last through the end of summer.

Instructor-Led Programs at Comeaux Rec Center Will Move to Girard Park

Officials say some changes are on the way for programs. If the programs are instructor-led, they will start on Sunday, March 1, and continue through the end of the renovations. The instructor-led activities will move to Girard Park at 500 Girard Park Drive.

Several Programs Will Still Take Place at Comeaux Recreation Center During Renovations

Some of the programs at Comeaux Recreation Center at 411 W. Bluebird Drive will remain the same even through the refurbishments, and they are as follows:

Athletic programming

Volley practices

Volley games

Basketball practices

Basketball games

What Will Remain Open at the Comeaux Recreation Center

The following outdoor areas will remain open:

Beaullieu Park

The dog park

Outdoor pickleball courts

Three Activities at the Comeaux Recreation Center Will Move to Girard Park During the Upgrades

The following instructor-led classes will move from the Comeaux Recreation Center to the Girard Recreation Center while the work is being completed:

Aerobics

Karate

Mahjong

Interim PARC Director Brian McGrath commented

Our recreation centers are important gathering places for families, youth, and seniors across Lafayette. These improvements will ensure that Comeaux Recreation Center continues to serve the community with safe, welcoming, and updated spaces for years to come.