NEW IBERIA, La. (KPEL-FM) - A child in New Iberia is recovering after being injured in an accidental shooting on Tuesday, August 12, 2025.

Incident Overview: How It Happened

On Tuesday, around 11:40 am, New Iberia Police responded to a shooting report in the 1300 block of Ann Street, where a four-year-old girl had been injured.

Get our free mobile app

Child’s Condition & Medical Response

The child was transported to a local hospital in stable condition and is expected to make a full recovery, according to a spokesperson for the New Iberia Police Department.

READ MORE: Another Tropical Threat in the Gulf? Hurricane Center Monitoring

Investigators said that another child was playing with the gun when it accidentally discharged and struck the four-year-old.

Firearm Safety Advice from NIPD

NIPD wants to remind everyone of the importance of firearm safety, urging gun owners to store firearms unloaded and secured in a safe, lockbox, or cabinet.

They also recommend using trigger locks or cable locks and keeping ammunition locked separately from firearms.

Ongoing Investigation Details

The case remains under investigation.

This is a developing story, and the KPEL News Team is working to provide additional coverage for Acadiana. Updates will be shared as they become available, so download the KPEL News app via Google Play or in the App Store and subscribe to breaking news alerts to get the latest information sent directly to your mobile device.

You can also use the KPEL app to submit a news tip, share a traffic update, or chat directly with our on-air team.

Be sure to bookmark our latest site, wearelafayette.net, where we provide more local news coverage as well as lifestyle and community features.

To report errors, omissions, or other concerns regarding the content above, send emails to news@kpel965.com.