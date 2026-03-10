Longtime Acadiana journalist and news anchor Marcelle Fontenot has announced she is stepping away from television news after more than two decades in the industry.

Fontenot shared the news in a video message posted to social media, revealing that she has accepted a new position with the University of Louisiana as its Chief Communications Officer.

The announcement is a major one for the familiar face who many viewers across South Louisiana have watched for years on the evening news.

A Decision That Wasn't Made Overnight

Fontenot reflected on the moment in her video, saying the opportunity initially felt hard to imagine when it was first presented to her.

Over time, however, the idea began to feel right.

She also shared that she recently celebrated her 46th birthday and began reflecting on the direction of her life and career.

Fontenot said she often asks herself a simple question: what advice would she give to her younger self?

In this case, she said the answer was clear.

She would tell younger Marcelle Fontenot to “jump” at the opportunity.

“What better gift to give yourself than totally changing your life,” she said in the video.

Leaving The News Desk After 20 Years

Walking away from the news desk was not an easy decision for the veteran broadcaster.

Fontenot noted that journalism has been a central part of her life for 20 years, making the transition both emotional and exciting.

Still, she said the move represents a new chapter for both her family and her career in communications.

Fontenot also addressed speculation that her departure might be tied to staffing changes at News 15, including the recent hiring of Darla Montgomery.

She made it clear that narrative could not be further from the truth, explaining the decision was personal and something she spent time praying about before moving forward.

From Local News To UL Leadership

The career change also comes about two and a half years after Fontenot made another major move when she transitioned from KATC TV 3 to News 15.

Now, she is preparing for another major step as she moves into a leadership role with the University of Louisiana.

In her message to viewers, Fontenot thanked the fans and supporters who have followed her journey through the years, many of whom she says feel like they have grown up alongside her.

She ended the video with heartfelt gratitude and a simple message.

“Thanks y’all.”

While she may be leaving the news desk, Acadiana residents may still see and hear Fontenot in the community in new ways as she begins this next chapter in her career.

Her final day on air at the news desk is scheduled for Friday, March 20.