PORT ALLEN, La. (KPEL-FM) - An inmate died earlier this week at a Louisiana correctional facility, and the investigation into the death continues.

Medical Emergency at West Baton Rouge Jail

According to West Baton Rouge Parish Sheriff Jeff Bergeron, on Wednesday, August 13, 2025, at approximately 8:15 p.m., correctional deputies found three male inmates inside a dorm experiencing a medical emergency.

One Inmate Dead, Two Recover

Two of the inmates were responsive and, fortunately, recovered. But one inmate remained unresponsive.

Correctional deputies immediately administered first aid until medical personnel arrived. However, the inmate was ultimately pronounced deceased.

The inmate has been identified as 30-year-old Jeremy Paul of Baton Rouge.

Paul had been in WBRSO custody since September 2024 and was being housed for the Louisiana Department of Corrections.

Possible Overdose Suspected

Investigators suspect that the incident may be related to a drug overdose; however, the cause of death has not been confirmed.

Cause of Death Pending Autopsy

The official cause of death will be determined by an autopsy.

A criminal investigation is ongoing.

