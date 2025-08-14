SLIDELL, LA ( KPEL) — A 6-year-old boy was fatally struck by a hit-and-run driver, and now a Slidell man is behind bars.

On Wednesday evening, around 6 p.m., deputies with the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office responded to a heartbreaking scene after receiving a call that a young boy had been hit by a vehicle in his driveway while riding his scooter.

Witnesses told authorities that a grey 2022 Chevrolet Suburban was responsible for hitting the child before driving off, allegedly.

The 6-year-old boy's mother rushed him to the hospital, where he eventually succumbed to his injuries sustained from being struck by Beaudette.

This is a horrific tragedy for our community.

Later that night, WVUE reports that the vehicle was spotted on Gause Boulevard, where deputies conducted a traffic stop and arrested the suspect.

Sheriff Smith with the St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office says that tragedies such as this are completely preventable.

And it is a tragedy that could have been prevented by careful driving and the obeyance of traffic laws.

The St. Tammany Sheriff’s Office booked 35-year-old Cody Beaudette into the St. Tammany jail for vehicular homicide, reckless operation, felony hit-and-run, and operating a vehicle with a suspended license, according to WVUE.

