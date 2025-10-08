(Crowley, LA) - Officials with the Crowley Police Department are hoping someone can help them identify the three people who broke into someone's house back in August of this year.

The information given from the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program is that three people were seen on surveillance cameras doing damage to this person's property. They were able to damage the door in order to enter a home.

According to Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson, all three men were "involved in an unauthorized entry of a residence and criminal damage to property case."

The house that was broken into was located in the 600 block of North Eastern Avenue in Crowley. All of this took place at around 4:25 a.m. on the morning of Sunday, August 31, 2025.

According to officials with the Acadia Crime Stoppers Program, all three suspects are white males with medium to large builds.

It's got to be terrifying to come home to a home that has been broken into or be inside of a dwelling when someone is forcing their way into the premises.

Crowley Burglary Suspects 1 Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

If you can help with this situation because you can identify any or all of these men, you are being asked to contact the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program by calling 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Crowley Burglary Suspects 2 Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

If you prefer, you can download and use the P3 app from any mobile device. Whether you decide to call the telephone line or use the P3 app to give information, your information remains confidential.

Crowley Burglary Suspects 3 Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office

If your information leads to an arrest in the case, then you might be eligible to receive a cash reward from the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers Program. The reward can be up to $1,000.