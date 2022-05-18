Acadia Parish Resident Wants Their Stuff Back

Most people I know are probably just like most of the people you know. They work super hard for everything they have purchased, and it would make them very sad if someone stole those items.

There are several things to know about this burglary case including the person committing the burglary was interrupted while stealing things. Another thing to know is that the burglar broke into the home by breaking a window.

According to officials with Acadia Crime Stoppers, the burglary happened at about one o'clock in the afternoon of Tuesday, April 12, 2022. The home that was being burglarized was in the 4000 block of Brigman Highway which is north of Church Point.

The guy burglarizing the place took off running when he was interrupted mid-crime, but one photo did capture him in his getaway.

Burglary Suspect Photo courtesy of Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers loading...

Law enforcement officials say the suspect is a white male who was wearing dark-colored clothing.

This guy was able to flee the scene by running to a green motorcycle to get away from the scene.

He did end up taking some electronics and a camo backpack. And believe it or not, officials say the burglar made off with some frozen deer meat.

Your information can end up earning you reward money.

If you recognize the person in this picture or you happen to know any information about the case, you are asked to anonymously give that information by calling 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Another anonymous way to give information to officials is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

If your information leads to an arrest in the case, you can make up to $1,000 in reward money.

