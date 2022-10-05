Burglars Make Off with Thousands from Two Acadia Parish Homes
Two residential burglaries are being investigated in Acadia Parish, and the thieves made off with thousands of dollars.
The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office is hoping someone will remember something about either one of these crimes.
Imagine if you come home to find that someone has kicked in the front door of your home. This crime happened in broad daylight on September 28.
The people who burglarized the home in the 100 block of Casanova Road. They went through the whole house finding things to steal.
Investigators say they took an SR22 Ruger handgun.
In the second burglary, the thieves were able to get into the home in the 4000 block of Roberts Cove Road by finding an unlocked door. The crooks made off with much from this home.
They stole the following:
- Gold jewelry
- Diamond tennis bracelets
- watches
- rings
- One gold coin
This was a haul for the thieves because in all about $40,000 worth of goods were taken.
These two robberies seem similar to a robbery that was featured previously on Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers on September 29. In that case, a gun and several very expensive designer handbags were taken.
Here is another case we reported on previously when items were stolen during an August burglary:
You can actually earn money if you give information about a crime to authorities and that information leads to an arrest.
You do not have to identify yourself to give information. The Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line is 337-789-TIPS (8477). you can remain anonymous, and the same goes for the P3 app. You can give information through the app and no one ever has to know it's you.