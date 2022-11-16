Crowley Police Working to Find More Than a Dozen Guns Stolen in Burglary

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers is hoping to help the Church Point Police Department with a burglary case in which 14 firearms were stolen.

According to officials, the guns stolen included rifles, shotguns, and handguns.

These items were taken when a home in the 3000 block of Church Point Highway was burglarized on Tuesday, November 1.

There was a broken window in the back of the home and that is how the person or people ended up getting inside of this home.

Officials are hoping someone will have information about the crime. The person who does have information that leads to an arrest in the case will get a cash reward.

You can call the Tips Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). It's an anonymous call.

The total amount that the guns are worth is around $7,400.

You can also download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

 

