Duson Police Chief Kip Judice tells us that this week's Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish segment centers around a man who is alleged to have stolen well over $10,000 worth of merchandise.

Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are seeking help in finding Kevin Blanchard, II for Burglary and Felony theft.

Judice says,

There are several burglaries in South Louisiana that Kevin Blanchard, II is responsible for, and he needs to be held accountable for his actions. The people of Acadiana really do rally when law enforcement needs them, and we need you now.

Blanchard's last known place of residence was in Lawtell.

Kip Judice KATC screenshot of press conference Kip Judice KATC screenshot of press conference loading...

As citizens, we are not powerless when it comes to crime. As Judice says, "Be the difference and help us bring Blanchard to justice."

Officials describe him as being a white male who is 28 years old. He is said to be around five feet, nine inches tall, and weighs around 210 pounds.

Blanchard is said to have brown eyes with black hair.

You can anonymously give information about this case to the people at Crime Stoppers of Acadia Parish by calling their Crime Stoppers TIPS Line at 337-789-TIPS (8477).

Another way to anonymously give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson Photo courtesy of KATC loading...

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says the person who gives information that leads to Blanchard's arrest could make up to $1,000 cash.