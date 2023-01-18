Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers officials are highlighting a shooting that happened on Monday, January 10 in hopes that someone will be able to identify who is responsible for the death of one person and the hospitalization of another.

Detectives say that around 10:30 that Monday night, two people were shot. One person is in moderate condition while the second person who was shot has died.

When they first drove up to the scene, authorities say they saw that a car had several shots in it, and that's also when they came upon the two shooting victims.

Detectives say they believe they are looking for two black males as being responsible for this crime, but that is the only details that they can give right now of their suspects.

If you know anything about this case, even the slightest details, officials are asking that you call the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers line at 337-789-TIPS (8477). This is an anonymous call, you don't have to give any information about yourself.

Another anonymous way to give information is to use the P3 app on your phone.

If your information leads to detectives making an arrest in this case, you can receive up to $2,500 cash for that information.

