Two Crowley Shootings Leave Police Searching for Information

Officials with the Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers program are asking for help from the public in getting information to solve two shooting cases that happened Tuesday, June 14, and Wednesday, June 15.

Even the smallest detail can be the reason why a case is solved. Law enforcement officials believe the shootings are likely related.

The first shooting happened near the intersection of West Sixth Street and Dr. F.L. Johnson Avenue. Police say there were several people walking in the area when shots rang out. Thankfully, there were no injuries.

Hours later there was another shooting at a home near Mansfield St. and West Hutchinson Avenue. There were several people inside the home when someone started shooting. Multiple people were injured in that incident.

How Can You Help?

Anyone with information about either shooting is asking that you call Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 337-789-TIPS (8477). You do not have to identify anything about yourself in order to give information to the police. Another anonymous way to give information is to download and use the P3 app on any mobile device.