RAYNE, La. (KPEL News) - Rayne Police need your help as they are searching for a girl reported missing to them the day after Christmas.

Investigators say Jasmine was last seen walking off the Rayne High School campus wearing a black jacket over black pants and carrying a black backpack. She is 16-years-old.

Rayne PD leave this plea with everyone:

The community's assistance is crucial in ensuring her safe return. Please help us reunite Jasmine with her family by providing any information.

If you have any information regarding Jasmine's whereabouts, you are urged to contact the Rayne Police Department at (337)-334-4215 or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at (337)-789-8477 as authorities continue to actively search for her.

Jasmine was reported as a runaway.