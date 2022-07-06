Aggravated Battery Suspect from Rayne Being Sought

A man from Rayne is being sought by Acadia Parish authorities on several charges including aggravated second-degree battery.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson says they are searching for 27-year-old Koi Michael Gautreaux who is wanted on the following charges:

Aggravated Assault with a Firearm

Aggravated Second-Degree Battery

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

The man is also facing additional charges according to Gibson's. Warrants have been issued for Gautreaux's arrested, and deputies are hoping someone knows this man's whereabouts.

Gautreaux is said to be five feet, 11 inches tall, and he is said to weigh around 175 pounds. The man has brown eyes and hair.

The last known address for Gautreaux, according to Gibson, is 1300 block of Meche Road.

What Do You Do If You Have Information about Gautreaux?

Sheriff Gibson says if you have seen him, or if you know where the man can be found you can anonymously report that information to Acadia Crime Stoppers by calling their number which is 337-789-TIPS (8477). Another anonymous way to give information about Gautreaux is to download and use the P3 app from any mobile device.

If your tip leads to Gautreaux's arrest, you can earn up to $2,500.

