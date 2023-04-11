CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - A Crowley man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a victim and robbing their home earlier this month.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested Ryan Williams, 29, of Crowley, Louisiana on multiple charges:

Second Degree Rape

False Imprisonment (Offender armed with a dangerous weapon)

Home Invasion

Armed Robbery

Simple Burglary

Possession of Schedule II Narcotics

Possession of Stolen Property

Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm

Innocent Until Proven Guilty (Credit: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office) Innocent Until Proven Guilty (Credit: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office) loading...

According to law enforcement, Williams is said to have forcefully entered the victim's home, and restrained and sexually assaulted the victim. Afterward, he was said to be "rummaging through the residence and stealing various items before fleeing."

When Williams was identified as a suspect, sheriff's deputies obtained a warrant and searched his home. They were able to recover the stolen items, as well as other evidence of the crime.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish jail. His bond has been set at $855,000, according to the APSO.

List of Homicides and Deaths in Acadiana for 2023 Whether you pay attention to the news each day or just sporadically check in every once in a while, I think you will agree that we are often reading about homicides and deaths around Acadiana. 2023 seems to be showing that Acadiana will have a busy year when it comes to homicides, fatal crashes, and pedestrian deaths.