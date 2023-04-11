Crowley, Louisiana Man Arrested on Multiple Charges After Alleged Sexual Assault

Acadia Parish Sheriff's Facebook Page

CROWLEY, La. (KPEL News) - A Crowley man has been arrested, accused of sexually assaulting a victim and robbing their home earlier this month.

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office has arrested Ryan Williams, 29, of Crowley, Louisiana on multiple charges:

  • Second Degree Rape
  • False Imprisonment (Offender armed with a dangerous weapon)
  • Home Invasion
  • Armed Robbery
  • Simple Burglary
  • Possession of Schedule II Narcotics
  • Possession of Stolen Property
  • Convicted Felon in Possession of a Firearm
Innocent Until Proven Guilty (Credit: Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office)
According to law enforcement, Williams is said to have forcefully entered the victim's home, and restrained and sexually assaulted the victim. Afterward, he was said to be "rummaging through the residence and stealing various items before fleeing."

When Williams was identified as a suspect, sheriff's deputies obtained a warrant and searched his home. They were able to recover the stolen items, as well as other evidence of the crime.

Williams was arrested and booked into the Acadia Parish jail. His bond has been set at $855,000, according to the APSO.

