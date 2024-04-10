Crowley Boys and Girls Club Named for Long-Time Supporter

Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana has seen the requests for expansion increase over the last few years across south Louisiana. The charter now has 8 open clubs under their umbrella: Abbeville, Opelousas, Natchitoches, Lake Charles and 2 each in Lafayette and New Iberia. Two more clubs in Lake Charles are on the horizon, along with the newest club that will open in Crowley in the Fall of 2024.

A few of the clubs are named for benefactors or people who have contributed significantly to the mission of Boys and Girls Clubs. That mission is simple:

To empower all young people, especially those who need us most, to reach their full potential as productive, caring, responsible citizens.

Unfortunately, the state of Louisiana and the country have experienced a significant increase in crime and disfunction over the last decade, making the need for organizations like the Boys and Girls Clubs even more acute.

The Crowley community has been interested in opening a club there for more than 30 years, and efforts to get it done began in earnest two years ago. The fundraising committee in the Rice Capitol managed to secure funding, thanks to numerous generous donors who understand the need.

As the group moves further along toward opening the doors to the club in Crowley, which will be located on West Hutchinson Avenue, they recognized that someone who has been dedicated to providing children with an opportunity to build a bright future should be the club's namesake.

Randy Prather, Executive Chairman of First National Bank of Louisiana (FNB), has supported the Boys and Girls Clubs of Acadiana for a number of years through his leadership at the bank and personally. The Crowley location will be named the Randy Prather Boys and Girls Club.

Professionally, under Mr. Prather's tenure as FNB president, the bank has expanded outside its original location in Crowley to provide banking services in several south Louisiana communities: Lafayette, Lake Charles and Sulphur.

The announcement and presentation was made during FNB's Centennial Celebration reception on Wednesday, April 10, 2024.

As the club gets closer to opening its doors, we will share more information about what the Crowley community can expect and the community members who helped make it a reality.

