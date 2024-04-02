Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Louisiana residents and any visitors who can legally have a firearm will be allowed to carry the weapon concealed starting July 4, 2024. Governor Jeff Landry signed the constitutional carry law into effect following the Special Legislative Session on Crime in February.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson issued a statement shortly after the measure became law, encouraging people to be responsible and informed as they consider exercising their right to carry. His message offered a sentiment shared by law enforcement agencies across Louisiana. The statement said, in part:

Our goal is to make you aware of these facts to avoid being in a situation where you could be charged with a crime. I believe in the right for law abiding citizens to carry arms, but want everyone to understand their responsibility before doing so. I would also encourage anyone who has not used a firearm or is not comfortable with using a firearm to consider attending a training class to assist you with understanding of the weapon and skills.

Sheriff Gibson is underscoring the importance of his concealed carry message by taking steps to provide valuable information to citizens of his parish and Louisiana through the department's app.

Read More: Sheriff Issues Cautions about Louisiana Concealed Carry Bill

The Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office based in Crowley has a free app for download. You can get it on iPhone or Android. Search "Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office" and look for the following icon:

APSO app Tracy Wirtz loading...

When you open the app, you'll see several options to choose from. In the top row of choices, you'll see the gun graphic with "concealed carry" underneath it.

APSO app Tracy Wirtz loading...

The selection will bring up the law's verbiage in plain English, a list of where you aren't allowed to concealed carry, information on what to do if you have an interaction with a law enforcement officer, and the Stand Your Ground laws. There are two sections of Louisiana Revised Statute 14 that define what justifiable homicide is and times when an aggressor cannot claim self-defense.

As a reminder, people who are 18 years old or older and have not been convicted of a felony are legally allowed to carry a firearm.

Use of a gun without proper knowledge and training can be dangerous for the person carrying it, other people, and law enforcement.

32 States With Laws to Take Guns From Certain People The 2nd amendment is very important for Texans. However, it's very possible Texas could follow other states and take guns away from certain law breaking citizens. Gallery Credit: Canva