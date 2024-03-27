Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers and Crowley Police are looking for the suspect in the shooting of a 5-year-old Crowley, Louisiana, girl earlier this month. They are also hoping to identify another suspect. A cash reward is available for anyone who provides information that leads to an arrest.

On March 7, 2024, the little girl was walking home from the bus stop with her father. Two people began shooting at one another, and one of the bullets hit the child in the arm. The injury wasn't life-threatening, and she received medical treatment. It's heartbreaking to think that such a young child had to experience such trauma.

The incident happened in the 500 block of West Andrus in the Shady Oaks neighborhood in south Crowley. Several families live in the residential area.

One of the suspects is identified as 18-year-old Linzy Thomas described as a black male who is 5 feet 5 inches tall and weighs about 247 pounds. He has black hair and brown eyes. His last known address is 112 Green Street in Crowley. A warrant for attempted second-degree murder has been issued for his arrest.

Linzy Thomas Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

Crowley Police are asking anyone who knows the identity of the second shooter, described only as a black male, to contact them or Crime Stoppers. Both suspects were captured on surveillance camera, pictured below.

shooting suspects Acadia Parish Sheriff's Office loading...

If you have any information regarding the whereabouts of Linzy Thomas or the identity of the second suspect, you are urged to call Crowley Police or Acadia Parish Crime Stoppers at 789-8477 or download the P3 app to report your tip.

All callers will remain anonymous and can receive up to a $2,500 cash reward for information leading to an arrest in this case.