5-year-old Crowley Girl Shot After Getting Off the School Bus

Crowley, LA (KPEL News) - Less than a week after a Carencro High School student was killed as he was getting off the school bus, a similar incident happened to a girl in Crowley, Louisiana, Thursday afternoon.

In Carencro,18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was shot on March 1 in the Markridge Subdivision. Emergency responders immediately brought him to the hospital where he died from his injuries. A 19-year-old, Malikai Doucet, has been arrested on second-degree murder charges, but law enforcement officers believe multiple people may have been involved in the shooting. The investigation is ongoing.

Flash forward six days to Thursday, March 7, and social media begins swirling with reports of a Crowley girl who was shot at a bus stop.

With the recent shooting in Carencro and news reports of gun violence across the country, Crowley residents were understandably concerned and upset.

I reached out to Crowley Police Chief Troy Hebert who said they believe two men were shooting at one another in the 500 block of West Andrus in the Shady Oaks neighborhood, an area where several families with children live.

A father was walking his 5-year-old daughter home from the bus stop when she was shot in the arm. Thankfully, the injury wasn't life threatening, but she was transported to the hospital for treatment.

Chief Hebert tells me that his detectives are running down several leads and investigating numerous tips they've received from people in the are. They have identified persons of interest.

He appreciates the efforts of his officers and the assistance of the Acadia Parish Sheriff's Department.

Chief Hebert is asking anyone with information to contact his office or send an anonymous tip to Crime Stoppers.

shooting release Courtesy Troy Hebert

