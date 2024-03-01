Carencro High Student Fatally Shot While Exiting School Bus

In a tragic incident in Lafayette Parish, an 18-year-old high school student was fatally wounded in a shooting that occurred shortly after he exited a school bus on Friday afternoon. Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office Public Information Officer Valerie Ponseti has identified the victim as Jaylon Joiner, a student at Carencro High School.

The incident took place in the 200 block of Bradford Drive, where deputies were dispatched following reports of a shooting just after 3:00 p.m. Upon their arrival, law enforcement officials found Joiner suffering from a gunshot wound. He was promptly transported to a local medical facility, where he was initially reported to be in a critical condition with life-threatening injuries. Despite the efforts to save him, the sheriff's office has confirmed that Joiner succumbed to his injuries.

The initial investigation into the shooting suggests that multiple suspects may be involved. As part of the ongoing investigation, at least one individual has been detained by deputies in connection with the incident. The Lafayette Parish Sheriff's Office is actively investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting and has committed to providing further details as they become available and are deemed appropriate for release.

The investigation is ongoing, and authorities are urging anyone with information about the incident to come forward.

Story developing...