Arrest Made in Fatal Shooting of Carencro High Student, More Suspects Sought by Police

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office has announced an arrest in connection with the shooting that resulted in the death of a Carencro High School student last Friday (Mar. 1). Malikai Doucet, 19, has been taken into custody and faces charges of Second Degree Murder after 18-year-old Jaylon Joiner was fatally shot upon exiting a school bus in the 200 block of Bradford Drive.

The arrest is the latest update in the ongoing investigation into the circumstances surrounding the tragic incident, which has deeply impacted the Carencro community and raised concerns about youth violence.

The Lafayette Parish Sheriff’s Office, through Public Information Officer Valerie Ponseti, has indicated that the investigation is far from over, with expectations of additional arrests in connection to the case.

Doucet’s arrest is the first major update in this case as family members and loved ones seek justice for Jaylon Joiner. We will provide more updates as they are made available.

